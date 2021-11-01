Laury Thilleman gets a huge fright on the TV set of Children (VIDEO)

Laurent Ruquier offered a Halloween special for Children of TV. Laury Thilleman was the victim of a bad joke from the host that terrified her.
This weekend, young and old alike will be celebrating Halloween. And like every year, the celebrities will get in tune by competing in their imagination for their costumes. Christina Milian started the ball rolling by disguising herself as a dinosaur and scaring her son Isaiah in the process. “There is a T rex in our living room. Happy Halloween”Matt Pokora noted on Instagram. Laurent Ruquier had also put on his show Children of TV in the colors of the party. It welcomed in particular Laury thilleman to talk about her fifth book where she gives her advice on how to spend “365 days at the top” in 2022.
“You gave me back the flop”
The companion of the cook Juan Arbelaez was scared on the set of the show of France 2. The young woman, who injured her knee during a sporting challenge, indeed seems to suffer from coulrophobia – the uncontrollable fear of clowns – and was very surprised when a disguised person appeared behind her. “Oh f *****, no don’t do that to me, I hate”she exclaimed, leaping from her chair. Claudy siar, who will present All in Martinique on France 3 with the former beauty queen, however reminded her that he had warned her against this kind of unpleasant surprises. “I don’t sit down until he’s gone”, reported the former Miss France, scared. “You gave me back the flop”, she added annoyed. But she did not know that she was not at the end of her surprises.
Laury Thilleman couldn’t avoid his casserole of the day
Laurent Ruquier offered her a very surprising deal, either she agreed to open the box in front of her, or he distributed a compromising pot concerning her. Laury Thilleman played the game and so went for it. And she was terrified again since it contained a snake. “It’s a real ?”, she asked. And the animal was alive and well. “You can sit down, it is harmless. It was the manager of Alec Baldwin who lent it to us”, launched the host, teasing. Failing to have taken up the challenge, the former Miss France had to relive a sequence that particularly marked her, the interview with a car driver which had proved particularly thorny for her.