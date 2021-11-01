Lazio defends its supporters and attacks OM

Traveling to Marseille to challenge OM in the Europa League this Thursday, Lazio Rome will have to do without the support of its public. As clarified by a decree of the Ministry of the Interior, there will be no fans of the Roman club due to the “Violent behavior of certain supporters (…) on a recurring basis around stadiums and in city centers of meeting places”, as well as “the repeated interpretation of fascist chants and the performance of Nazi salutes“.





A decision that the Italian club strongly criticizes in a press release published this Monday evening. Even if the decision “Is not surprising”, the Biancocelesti denounce unjustified reasons. “Lazio cannot accept a gratuitous offense to all biancocelesti fans and to the club itself, which has always struggled with concrete actions against violent behavior and any form of discrimination, inside and outside of stadiums (…) We have also seen that violence in stadiums is unfortunately still a widespread and worrying phenomenon, starting with what happened recently at the Vélodrome de Marseille ”, explains the Italian club, which awaits justifications.