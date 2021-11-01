Le Dogelon Mars (ELON) makes its entry into the Top 100

Dogelon Mars has surged into the top 100 cryptocurrencies listed by market cap and sits at position # 98 at the time of writing. Over the past 48 hours, the market cap and token value of Dogelon Mars (ELON) has appreciated + 56.72% with a market cap of over $ 1 billion at the time of writing.

Investors are cheering for the performance of the market, but community members and experts are skeptical. At best, they’re lamenting another meme’s entry into the top 100, and at worst, that the project is a scam as many people have said they can’t sell their tokens.





Additionally, Dogelon Mars’ meteoric rise has seen the token soar past Ontology (ONT) and other legitimate projects with stronger fundamentals. The recent success of ELON can be attributed to a greater increase in “ same corner Which was influenced by the rapid growth of tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB).

A coin meme is an informal name used to describe crypto currency tokens based on their identity, branding, and project fundamentals (or lack thereof). Two of the most popular memes have been the dogecoin (DOGE) and the shiba inu (SHIB), whose popularity has skyrocketed in recent weeks. More often than not, they are considered to have little or no substantial value beyond the hype surrounding them.

You may have noticed a recurring naming convention among these ” memes parts“. Dogecoin is named after the internet meme “doge” which rose to fame in 2013 and the meme ” doge “In all its interpretations includes a representation of a dog of the breed” Shiba Inu “(the namesake of SHIB).

What is Dogelon Mars?

A brief glance at Dogelon’s website reveals that the marketing of the project strongly aligns with the classic expectations of a ” meme piece“. While it contains important and arguably essential information, such as tokenomics and measurements, it shares screen space with a comic strip and the “about” section of the project, which does not seek to appear. serious.

Here’s an excerpt from the website’s “about” page:

” In the year 2420, a young Dogelon Mars was born on the magnificent red sands of Mars where he will live peacefully alongside his family. Together, they worked hard to develop their expanding colony into a hub of technology that would bring prosperity to all life in the galaxy. This development continued until the dreaded arrival of the Annihilators who chased the young Dogelon Mars through time and space, where he found refuge on planet Earth and began a new journey … “

” I am Dogelon. Dogelon Mars. Join me and together we will reach for the stars.”