Léa Salamé complexed by part of her anatomy? His revelation amuses Laurent Ruquier in On est en direct (VIDEO)

In We are live, this Saturday, October 30, Léa Salamé indulged in a little rather intimate confidence that made Laurent Ruquier laugh a lot and the guests of the France 2 show.
After the neckline, the hindquarters. This Saturday, October 30, in We are live, Léa Salamé showed the same outspokenness which earned him the buzz in 2013. At the time, during the show 20 hours Football presented by Pascal Praud, the host, not knowing her microphone open, had launched off set, in a relaxed manner: “I blew the cleavage! “ Eight years later, it is this time being well aware of the cameras present and his microphone that the companion of Raphaël Glucksmann made a comment on her butt, which she apparently finds too big for her liking.
“Everyday”
A confidence linked to the presence on the set, this Saturday evening, of Laurent Baffie who came to present his Guide to repartee, which compiles ready-made answers, from the softer to the less politically correct, in certain delicate situations. For the occasion, Laurent Ruquier took the example in the guide of a question that many women have probably already asked their companion: “Honey, don’t you think these jeans make me a big ass?” “It can happen that a woman asks that of her husband”, he continued. Léa Salamé then answered tit for tat, casually: “Yes every day.” What did not fail to make laugh the host, who immediately rebounded on his little confidence.
Daring answers
“So listen, Raphaël Glucksmann therefore has three solutions“, he smiled at her, before listing the possible answers: “The first he can say: ‘A little, but he’s better than the one that gives you a really big ass.’ Average solution: ‘You know, seeing your face, I’m not sure we’re looking at your ass.’“ But for this second answer, Laurent Ruquier wished to reassure his colleague by affirming that “it couldn’t be [elle]”. All before continuing with the last answer, “the worst”, which sparked embarrassed laughs on set, as can be seen in the Zapping video at the top of the article. Now everyone is free to imagine the answer Raphaël Glucksmann could give him …
Article written in collaboration with 6Médias.