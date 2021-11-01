Léa Salamé complexed by part of her anatomy? His revelation amuses Laurent Ruquier in On est en direct (VIDEO)

After the neckline, the hindquarters. This Saturday, October 30, in On est en direct, Léa Salamé demonstrated the same outspokenness that had earned her the buzz in 2013. At the time, during the program 20 heures Foot presented by Pascal Praud, the host, not knowing her microphone was open, had launched off set, in a relaxed manner: “I blew the cleavage!” Eight years later, it is this time being well aware of the cameras present and his microphone that the companion of Raphaël Glucksmann made a comment on his posterior, which she apparently finds too big for her liking.

A confidence linked to the presence on the set, this Saturday evening, of Laurent Baffie who came to present his Guide to repartee, which compiles ready-made answers, from the softer to the less politically correct, in certain delicate situations. For the occasion, Laurent Ruquier took the example in the guide of a question that many women have probably already asked their companion: “Honey, don’t you think these jeans make me a big ass?” “It can happen that a woman asks that of her husband,” he continued. Léa Salamé then answered tit for tat, casually: “Yes, every day.” What did not fail to make laugh the host, who immediately rebounded on his little confidence.





“So, listen, Raphaël Glucksmann therefore has three solutions”, he told him all smiles, before listing the possible answers: “The first, he can say: ‘A little, but (…)

