League of Legends Netflix: An epic ultimate trailer for the Arcane series!

After long months of waiting and teasing, the Arcane series will arrive on Netflix this Sunday at 9 a.m. Adapting the League of Legends universe to the screen, the series has just received its latest trailer, preparing us to get down to business.

Animated series of nine episodes in which we will find many League of Legends heroes including Vi, Powder, Catlyn or Jinx, Arcane takes place in the world of Runeterra, and will focus on the twin cities of Piltover and Zaun, that everything opposes. One is at the top and praises harmony and progress, while Zaun is presented as sticky and dangerous. Corn corruption, the gap in living standards and mastery of magic will create tensions that it is no longer possible to control, and the world is heading towards all-out war, endangering the future of the sisters Powder and Vi.

The first act will be composed like the others of three episodes of about 40 minutes, available on November 7, but we will have to wait a little bit for the rest. Indeed, the second act will be put online November 14, while the third will wait November 21. Brandon Miao, Head of Cross-Product Experiences and Partnerships, Riot Experience at Riot Games, recently said:





Players’ interest in in-depth storytelling had a big impact on our decision to make Arcane, so it’s only fair that they can watch the first episode together as a community. When we planned the event, we wanted something that would blend in with traditional entertainment, with a touch of innovation and digital approaches that would make it easier for players around the world to create something new for people to be able to experience. enjoy together.