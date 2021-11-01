Ligue 1 – 68m, champagne refilled and Lopes at the top: The tops and flops of the 12th day

Tops

Paris does not shine. Paris does not convince. But Paris is still doing. Still unable to put in place the game that is expected of it, the Parisian team can still count on its resilience. It’s quite simple: the reigning vice-champion of France has found himself behind in three of his last four matches in all competitions. But against Angers, Leipzig and Lille, Mauricio Pochettino’s men had the last word each time. And this had already been the case against Lyon or even Troyes earlier in the season. Proof that when Parisians roll up their sleeves, they are capable of anything.

Khazri, the most beautiful of rewards

He tried, often. And insisted, for a long time. And it ended up paying off. Since the start of the season, Wahbi Khazri has tried several times to surprise opposing goalkeepers with unlikely lobs. In Metz, he did it again. And Bingo. With a sublime strike from 68 meters, the Saint-Etienne midfielder allowed his team to clinch a point. He offered himself a record: no one had scored further than him in Ligue 1. “We’re not surprised because he’s tried it seven or eight times, just since the start of the season“, underlined his trainer Claude Puel after the meeting. The Tunisian persisted. And our eyes thank him.

Lately, OL had acquired the annoying habit of faltering both at the start and at the end of their matches. This time, the Gones have made their backs round. And much of it owed to their keeper, Anthony Lopes. Against Lens, the Portuguese international managed seven saves, including a very spectacular one on a cover of Kakuta from the start of the second act. On arrival, Lyon won (2-1). And can thank his doorman.

A 5-1 success against Saint-Etienne on October 17, a demonstration against Lorient on Sunday (4-0): the Meinau public has had its money’s worth in recent weeks. Against the Merlus, the Ajorque-Diallo-Thomasson trio regaled to offer an easy success to Racing, which therefore had a second success in a row at home, the fourth in five matches in this exercise. Strasbourg is seventh in Ligue 1 but has the fourth record at home. With, as a bonus, the best attack of the elite in the championship on his lawn, with 17 achievements.

The flops

The SCO does not keep the score

Angers is … the anti-PSG. Sometimes very pleasant in the game, Gérard Baticle’s men have a big problem: they have a lot, a lot of trouble keeping the score. During their last three meetings, the Angevins have always opened the scoring. However, they took only one point in total, against Saint-Etienne, after leading … by two goals. So of course, the SCO also paid for erroneous arbitration decisions, in particular at the Park. But the team is not faultless either. “In the second half, we suffered too much“Romain Thomas told Prime Video after the defeat against Nice (1-2) on Sunday. Where Andy Delort scored his second goal in added time.

Reims has again filled the champagne

Reims has cracked again. As against Troyes last week (1-2), the formation of Oscar Garcia was overthrown in Bordeaux on Sunday (3-2) after leading at half-time. At Matmut Atlantique, the scenario was even more cruel, since she led 2-0 with twenty minutes from time after having made the break on the hour mark. What the Spanish coach tasted little, naturally. “They pressed a little higher, we were a little pretentious after the 2-0, we believed that we did not need to go for the third goal. It was a mistake. We put in some players to continue attacking, not just to defend, the substitutes were not at the starting level “, he blurted out. The former coach of ASSE had it bad, and there is something: his team has only taken one point in his last four trips.

Monaco no longer knows how to travel

Everything was going well for Monaco before his trip to Lyon on October 16. Four matches without defeat for three consecutive victories: the ASM seemed to have found its cruising speed. But the Rocher club fell on the lawn of OL (2-0). He recovered well against Montpellier during the 11th day (3-1)… before falling again to Brest (2-0), which had not yet won this season. Two defeats in a row with the same score away from home, without the slightest goal scored. Ben Yedder, Volland and the others will have to find the recipe far from Louis-II.

Bayo, the difficult week

If he had so far been talked about for his goals and his very good adaptation to Ligue 1, Mohamed Bayo has undeniably experienced his most complicated week since playing in the elite. Involved in a road accident following which he was taken into custody – all a few hours after his goal against Nantes last Sunday – the Clermont striker issued a statement on Monday to apologize. Back in training this week, the 23-year-old was on the bench at the start of the match against OM (0-1) on Sunday night. Entered half an hour from the end, he did not really convince, including a missed equalizer ball on a shot from the right unscrewed. “For Bayo, it was a semi-sanction but he was not fit to start”, Pascal Gastien clarified about him. Everyone will be keen to quickly turn the page.

