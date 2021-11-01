Lionel Messi judges the “infernal and unbearable traffic” in Paris

THE SPORT SCAN – The star of Paris SG delivered a few anecdotes about his feelings about the city of Paris and in particular about traffic.

Words that will make you smile or talk. Asked this Monday in the columns of the daily Sport, Lionel Messi, considered by many to be the greatest player in the history of football and now a Paris SG player, confided on many subjects such as his departure from Barcelona, ​​his ambitions , his possible retirement in 2022 or also his arrival in the French capital. While praising the beauty and cultural richness of Paris, the six-fold Ballon d’Or has also returned … to the difficult traffic within the capital. An anecdote that will not fail to make people smile so much the subject of the car in Paris is talked about.

We were staying in the center and, in Paris, the traffic was hellish, unbearable. We needed an hour for school and an hour for training. The children ended up not being able to stand the hotel anymore.



“The first few days were really tough because our start was quick and sudden,” he said. We spent a month and a half at the hotel and it is not easy for the children, who had already started school in Spain. In addition, we lived in the center and, in Paris, the traffic is hellish, unbearable. We needed an hour for school and an hour for training. The children ended up not being able to stand the hotel anymore. It was hard. At the same time, we tried to make the most of the city, it was good for everyone. “Not sure that his statements will please the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, declared presidential candidate.

