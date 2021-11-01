Lionel Messi’s crisp revelations on his trio with Kylian Mbappé and Neymar

What follows after this advertisement

A few months after his arrival in France, it is still difficult to draw a true assessment of the Parisian adventure of Lionel Messi. Already because he missed a number of matches, and also because his performances were quite mixed, while some supporters believe that Mauricio Pochettino is misusing his compatriot on the meadow. Anyway, everyone is convinced that over time, La Pulga will regain its level. And in an interview with Sport, he spoke of his relationship with the other two stars of the Paris attack.

“The truth is the whole locker room has been amazing with me. It made it very easy for me. With Ney, I’ve had a long relationship, we kept talking even when we weren’t playing together. With Kylian at first, it was weird because we didn’t know if he was staying or going. He was busy with his business. Fortunately, we are getting to know each other better, on and off the pitch. We understood each other very well. There is a good group, and a healthy group, in this locker room. It is very good “, confided the native of Rosario, who necessarily insisted on his desire to win the Champions League with Paris.





He doesn’t want to compare MNM to MSN

Obviously, he was asked about the comparison with the famous MSN, which he composed alongside Neymar and Suarez in Barcelona. “You can’t compare. They are different trios. Luis is another type of 9, with different characteristics from Mbappé. Kylian had been playing on one side for the past few years. This season, and I don’t remember if the previous one too, he played more in a role of nine. Luis is more of an old-fashioned goalscorer, a real center-forward. Kylian, is more participatory in the game, is powerful and hurts with spaces. So it’s different in the attacking position. It’s hard to compare ”, explained the Argentinian.

He hopes, as Neymar had already confided not long ago in an interview with his sponsor Red Bull, to do as well as in 2015, when the Barcelonans had lifted the cup with big ears: “I was lucky to be in this Barça trident which was wonderful and I hope that with this one we can achieve the same as with the previous one”. In any case, we wish him!