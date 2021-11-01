Lionel Messi’s incredible revelation on the rest of his career

What follows after this advertisement

A love story that did not end as planned. Arrived at the end of his contract at FC Barcelona last June, Lionel Messi had to extend his return from vacation, a few days after winning the 2021 Copa América with Argentina. La Pulga wanted to sign a new lease with Barça, president Joan Laporta was also in favor, but La Liga and Javier Tebas, who had an eye on the Catalan club’s payroll, screwed everything up. As a result, the 34-year-old had to find a new club and signed for Paris Saint-Germain.

In the French capital, the number 30 managed to score three goals in three Champions League matches but in Ligue 1 the statistics are not the same with zero goals and no assist in five appearances. Nothing to worry about, however, since the season is still long. But each exit or declaration of Lionel Messi is scrutinized very closely, and his latest revelations also. In an interview with SPORT to be published in full this Monday, the native of Rosario has agreed to talk about the rest of his career. And the Argentine sees himself coming back to Barça but not to play there.





“I would like to be a technical secretary at some point”

“Yes, I always said I wish I could help the club (FC Barcelona, ​​Editor’s note) in any way, by being useful and contributing to the success of the club. I would like to be a technical secretary at some point. I don’t know if it will be in Barcelona or not. Or if it will be some other way. If there is a possibility, I would like to come back to make my contribution in any way, because this is the club that I love and I would like it to continue to be good, to continue to grow. and continue to be one of the best in the world ”, let go of Leo Messi.

Arrived at FC Barcelona at the age of 13 in the summer of 2000, after his first steps with the youth teams of Newell’s Old Boys, Lionel Messi then exploded to become the player he is today. But a few months after his departure from Catalonia, the six Ballons d’Or striker has not forgotten Barça and therefore has one day, perhaps after his contract with PSG (until June 2023), to come back to help FC Barcelona by integrating the management. And Messi’s help can not be refused.