LIVE – COP26: Elizabeth II urges leaders to make “common cause” in the face of climate change

“MIDNIGHT LESS ONE”

Huge expectations, equal to the climatic disasters sweeping the planet: after the “disappointed hopes” of the G20 summit, more than 120 world leaders are meeting this Monday in Glasgow, in a hurry from all sides to do more and faster to avoid the worst to mankind.

“Humanity has long played time on the climate. It is one minute to midnight and we must act now,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, host of this crucial COP26, should tell them, according to extracts from his speech broadcast by his services.

Observers hoped that this weekend’s meeting in Rome of the leaders of the G20, which accounts for nearly 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions, would give a strong impetus to this Scottish COP postponed for a year due to the Covid -19.

The G20 has reaffirmed in unison the objective of limiting warming to + 1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era (the most ambitious ceiling of the Paris agreement), adding an ambition of neutrality carbon around the middle of the century and the end of subsidies to coal-fired power plants abroad. But this did not convince either the NGOs, the UN, or the British Prime Minister.