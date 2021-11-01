Loana and her new look with wide open teeth: a new video is still making people react!

For a little while now, Loana seems to have got rid of her demons that have ruined her life for too long. She now appears determined to welcome happiness into her life, thanks to the help of her friend. Eryl Prayer who has never turned his back on him.

It is besides by her side that she gives a new meaning to her career by performing on stage with a show which notably includes her hits released in the early 2000s, including Like I love you, as well as the performances of Eryl Prayer on the songs of his idol Elvis Presley. A show that now goes beyond our borders as announced by the pretty 44-year-old blonde on Instagram on Sunday, October 31, 2021. “Hello the loulous! For our next show with @eryl_prayer, we will be in Spain (too well) on December 5th to the boards of Torevieja … Come in large numbers it will be awesome … Lots of big kisses of love“, she declared on video with her accomplice.





A happy news that delighted his fans even if it is once again the‘Loana’s appearance that got a lot of attention. And for good reason, the former winner of Loft Story (2001) put forward her teeth of happiness, a physical detail that she did not have a few days ago. While some Internet users adhere, others on the contrary do not hesitate to issue criticisms in comments. “I find that his teeth are better like this“,”The teeth ! But what a horror!“,”But who advised him to remove his teeth, it’s not pretty not at all“, can we read among others.

