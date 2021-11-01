Lucie Lucas happy to leave Dance with the stars, she reveals the reasons and explains everything

While Lucie Lucas has just definitively left the adventure Dance with the stars, the young actress expresses herself for the first time on this departure, but also on her career. An experience which was obviously particularly trying. Indeed, the actress admits having had to face a rather high pace of work. Objeko therefore invites you to discover her statements which say a lot about the suffering she has endured.

Dance with the stars : the interview of Lucie Lucas after her elimination

An eventful evening

This October 29, 2021, TF1 therefore broadcast the seventh premium of the now famous show Dance with the stars. An evening during which some candidates have particularly shone. Among these, Bilal Hassani, Tayc and Said von Teese were therefore part of the top trio of the competition which once again kept all its promises. An evening during which the performances of Michou or even Gérémy Credeville have also received all the attentions. Unfortunately, for her part, Lucie does not seem to have convinced enough to the point of having to definitively leave the adventure. Objeko explains everything to you.

However, the actress of the series Clem does not seem to retain any bitterness from this hasty departure from Dance with the stars. She seemed to be well aware that she was starting from a great distance as a real novice in the exercise. Moreover, she recognized it in a completely frank way in a long message shared on her account Instagram. A publication in which Lucie takes the opportunity to thank the other dancers who were particularly supportive to her. Nevertheless, the pretty brunette obviously knew her limits as she explains to her subscribers: “We are the outsiders, those who heat the seats of the hot seat, the regulars of face-to-face meetings, the approximate ones, those who jump for joy for a 7, who do not will be never perfect on a new dance every week, but have to do at least two (or even three)….“.

A rewarding, but painful experience

In this text published on social networks, Lucie therefore shares her feeling in complete transparency, leaving the impression of having known from the start that the exercise will prove to be extremely complicated: “We are the medalists in chocolate, the ticklers podium, the little ones thumbs up of the championship, the team in the middle of the table which can create surprises in certain races ”. A turnaround that unfortunately will not have taken place since Lucie has now bowed out of this competition of Dance with the stars. An elimination which, moreover, did not seem to destabilize it; she is obviously very happy to find her family. Indeed, his first words were for his family: “Mum come home, kids!” “.





Only a few hours after this departure from Dance with the stars, the mother of three children To nevertheless took the time to respond to the journalists by reviewing this very enriching experience, but also rather engaging. An interview in which the 35-year-old actress shows herself in any case with real lucidity: “I had done my time on the show (…) Jreally gave it my all, week after week. But now my body was really starting to suffer. And then I wanted to see my children ”.

Lucie Lucas: A very sustained pace

According to Lucie Lucas, Dance with the stars is actually not a walk in the park in which one can throw oneself without preparation and adopting a dilettante behavior. In order to have a chance to go far in the competition, and even to simply keep up the pace, the involvement must therefore be total: “Viewers may not realize it, but it’s really a lot of work Dancing with the stars. Concretely, I only saw my children on Saturday evening and I was too exhausted to play with them. After a while, it became difficult ”. An admission that says a lot about the debauchery of energy provided.

However, despite this obvious fatigue, Lucie Lucas also admits that her participation in Dance with the stars has been extremely rewarding on a personal level. The choreographies actually allowed him to take ” confidence “ in it with the obligation to surpass oneself during each training and each bonus. “I took up a challenge that I thought was impossible for me: I had three children and I don’t play sports and I didn’t think I knew how to dance at all ”. A show that will have allowed him to realize that finally, it is sometimes possible to move mountains on the sole condition of believing in yourself.



