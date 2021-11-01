Maeva Ghennam: Officially engaged to Boli? She answers

After breaking up with Greg Yega many times, the pretty brunette decided to move on. For a few months, the candidate of the Marseillais sees a new person. Maeva Ghennam would indeed be in a relationship with a man named Boli. The beauty has however never confirmed to be in a relationship. In addition, when she is in the company of her darling, Maeva does not post it on social networks. But now, a few weeks ago, the couple broke up. Rumors have revealed that the young man dated his ex-wife. Maeva Ghennam had therefore decided to end their relationship. Finally, the pretty blonde gave him a second chance. It also seems that their relationship is serious this time. Indeed, a blogger revealed that the Marseillaise had just become engaged to Boli. Maeva Ghennam finally reacts to this rumor.





Maeva Ghennam: She claims to be still single

Greg Yega’s ex said: “Since yesterday I see on social networks that you think I got engaged to someone. So this is completely wrong. I just wore a ring, took a snap where I had a ring and took a picture of myself with it. Directly, there were lots of rumors “Yeah Maeva she got engaged”. Anyway, no my loves I am not engaged. “.

Maeva Ghennam then continued: “I’m single and I think the day I get engaged and bah I’m not going to announce it like that. I’m going to do something great you know me anyway. “. Maeva would therefore always be a heart to take. And you what do you think ?