    Mariah Carey kicks off the Christmas season by popping Halloween pumpkins

    Entertainment


    As tradition dictates, the American singer, queen of the holiday season, shared a hilarious video in which she says goodbye to Halloween.

    Put your pumpkins, witch hats and other terrifying skeletons in the closet: Mariah Carey, unmistakable holiday queen, has officially kicked off the festivities.

    It has now become a tradition: every November 1, from Halloween past, the American singer unveils a hilarious video in which she invites to adopt the Christmas spirit.

    In that of 2021, shared this Monday morning on social networks, the diva enters a house in high heels and a red dress with sequins, a giant barley sugar in hand. “Now is not the time”, we can read on pumpkins. Obviously not of the same opinion, Mariah Carey grabs her huge candy and uses it to burst them happily, while her tube starts. All I Want For Christmas is You.


    A close-up of a gift with 11/5 written on it suggests that a surprise awaits fans of the artist, and that it will be available on November 5.

    Mariah Carey released the Christmas album Merry christmas in 1994. It is on this disc that the title appears All I Want For Christmas is You, a piece that has become a cult, and which continues to break listening records as Christmas Eve approaches. In 2018, for example, it became most listened to song on Spotify in one day. That year, Mariah Carey had also performed a European Christmas themed tour.

    In 2019, Mariah Carey released a reissue of this album, which allowed All I Want For Christmas is You to hoist at the top of the American rankings for the first time. The song maintained that No. 1 position upon entry into 2020, which saw Mariah Carey become the only artist in history to be ranked number 1 in four decades.


