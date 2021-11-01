Maud (Star Academy) talks about her relationship with Bernard Tapie for the Commissioner Valence series

After the special bonus for the 20 years of Star Academy, the first of the three components broadcast on TF1, this October 30, Jean-Luc and Maud of the fifth season were live on Instagram. The opportunity to reveal crisp or touching anecdotes such as the meeting of the pretty blonde with a certain Bernard Tapie …

Maud was one of the favorites of the Star Academy 5. His love affair with Jérémy had caused a lot of talk. “It was complicated, we were very, very young. And I think thatwe never said ‘I like you’ ultimately“, explained Maud, who came with her former darling to celebrate the twenty years of the program on TF1 this Saturday, October 30, in front of more than 4 million viewers. This show was an opportunity for the two lovebirds to come back to their beautiful love story started during the filming of the credits, well before arriving at the famous castle of Dammarie-les-Lys. “We were very sincere and very naive. Our story was so spontaneous. We met on the set of the credits. And in fact she got hurt, she twisted her ankle and in fact I helped her get off the set and I think it started“, Jérémy remembered.

Maud is also an actress, and she debuted with Bernard Tapie!

Maud has since become a mother of two children, along with two other men. “If I had to do it again, I would do the same thing again, really”, launched the pretty blonde. Nikos Aliagas presents their romance as a “love of kids at the castle”, like the flirtation between Jenifer and Jean-Pascal, from the first season, also mentioned in the show. Maud Verdeyen is now an actress. She also cut her teeth even though she was in concert with the star academics, in 2006, in the series Commissioner Valence, with the late Bernard Tapie. During a live on Instagram organized by Jean-Luc Guizonne this weekend, another candidate of the fifth season of star Academy, with also Houcine or Aurélie Konaté, the ex of Jérémy Amelin returned with emotion on his meeting with the actor and businessman.





“He hugs me, and I was completely unsettled”

“I spent a lot of time with him, he taught me a lot of things, and … I’m a little moved to talk about him. He’s a great man, I’ll never forget. I arrived in this environment, I did not understand anything, and he paid attention to me. In any event, he called me ‘my baby’, I played his daughter, I only toured with him, so I was with him all day. He said to me ‘take care of yourself’, he protected me a lot. I’m so happy to have had it in my life “, admitted Maud, very touched, before returning to their meeting. “The first time, I go to styling, I am told ‘Bernard wants to see you’. I say ‘No I don’t want to go’. The stylist tells me, ‘Basically, either he will adore you or he will hate you, but if he hates you it’s gonna be hell‘. He is waiting for me at the top of the stairs, and there I only want to die, except that he has seen me; I arrive, and then immediately, he hugs me, and I was completely unsettled. ‘So do you love me or you don’t love me?’ “, she wondered. “He adopted me right away; in the morning I arrived on the set: ‘My baby, have you eaten?’. But at the same time he was very hard, from time to time it farted in his head. He said to me ‘Did you learn your text?’. ‘Yes of course Bernard’. He was tearing up the text and rewriting. So there, don’t give a shit about people around if there are any who wrote the series, and he says to me ‘You have 5 minutes to learn’ “, related the one who almost ended up brunette for the needs of the series, but as Maud was still on tour for the star Academy at that time, it was finally its natural color that had to be accepted by Bernard Tapie.

The sequence in question can be found at 1:55 am from the start of the video below.