Meghan Markle “very superficial”: “She will ruin the life” of Prince Harry according to a relative

Always ready to push Meghan Markle, the members of her family regularly have statements (or rather accusations) to make about the one who married Prince Harry in 2018. After her father and her half-sister Samantha, it is now at the turn of his older brother Thomas Markle Jr. The latter said this November 1, 2021, during the reality TV show Big brother in which he participates, that his sister was “cold“. According to him, Prince William’s little brother is unhappy with the actress, moreover he”don’t smile anymore“in the photographs since their marriage.

Just to add a layer, the man said he got along wonderfully with his sister in the past but she had taken “the big head“. “The last time I saw her was at my grandmother’s funeral in 2011, and she left after that, to Canada. We were close before. (…) The money l ‘has changed, money and fame have gone to his head. I guess when you are introduced into the top 1% – that is most likely the reason why it happened to him, while she had nothing before.”





Not very benevolent with his little sister, he added that he had “no idea“the way she had”finished with a prince“and claimed that Meghan had betrayed”coldly“her former husband, Trevor Engelson.”The guy she was married to the first time, Trevor, you saw the movies Saw ? This guy works for this production company. This guy was taking care of her. He adored her, he explained. And she just stepped on him and dumped him, just as fast. After the wedding, she mailed him the ring.“

Worried about Prince Harry, he also confided that he would surely suffer the same fate as Meghan Markle’s first husband. “Harry is next. Harry is next on the chopping block. The only difference between now and before is that in all the previous photos he had a smile on his face, and in all the ones after, he no longer has it.“Obviously more attached to Prince Harry than to his sister, he would even have”warned“Prince Harry against the actress before their wedding.”I told Prince Harry, I think she’s going to ruin your life. She is very superficial“.

Thomas Markle Jr was not invited to the Sussex couple’s wedding in May 2018, and at the time he had not seen the actress from Suits for about seven years.