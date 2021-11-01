Mercato: Gerson at Bayern Munich, he believes in it!

But according to former Brazilian international Zé Roberto, Gerson (one goal and two assists with OM in ten Ligue 1 games this season) would have enormous potential and the latter would see it well … at Bayern Munich (a club where he played during his career between 2002 and 2009):

“Gerson is a modern football player and I love his style of play, he would fit in well with Bayern Munich. I think he would fit like a glove in this team, I will see him on the left center line. field of the Bavarian club “, confided Zé Roberto, about the current number 8 of the Olympique de Marseille, for the media O Fluminense.





A statement to say the least surprising in view of the difficulties experienced in Ligue 1 by Gerson on the side of OM, who did not shine either during his stints in Serie A at AS Rome and Fiorentina there is a few seasons … But hey, when we know that a player like Dante, today at OGC Nice, had not been able to win at LOSC … but had finished well at Bayern Munich, with whom he notably won the Champions League. We tell ourselves that nothing is impossible in football. Business to follow for Gerson from this Sunday evening during Clermont – OM!