Mercato | Mercato – PSG: A radical decision by Leonardo with Sergio Ramos? The answer !

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on November 1, 2021 at 11:30 am by TM

While Sergio Ramos has still not worn the PSG jersey due to his physical glitches, the worst could be to be expected regarding the Spaniard’s future. Could we then witness the departure of Ramos soon?

This summer, Leonardo took advantage of the good business in the transfer market to strengthen the PSG. And one of them was at the real Madrid. Indeed, Sergio Ramos had failed to agree with Florentino Perez for a contract extension. The Spaniard then found himself free and if it was announced all over Europe, the central defender put his bags down at the PSG. A reinforcement of choice for the club of the capital, in particular with a view to finally winning the Champions League. Problem, for the moment, Sergio ramos still hasn’t played with his new club. Chaining the physical glitches, the former real Madrid is currently training on the sidelines, waiting to return to top form to return to the group of Mauricio Pochettino and finally rediscover the joys of the land. But will he really have the opportunity? This Monday, The Parisian blows an incredible scenario. Within the PSG, we would start to get more and more annoyed with the situation around Sergio Ramos, to the point that today, a contract termination is no longer utopian …





PSG not worried?

Currently under contract until 2023 with the PSG, Sergio Ramos could therefore not go on forever in the French capital. However, as regards the case of the Spaniard, RMC this Monday brings different echoes. Indeed, according to the French media, the PSG wouldn’t necessarily be worried about Sergio ramos, waiting for his summer recruit to return to 100% of his means, which is not the case for the moment. In addition, the current glitches of the former player of the real Madrid would not surprise the Parisian management, aware of all the elements from his medical examination, although they did not think that this absence would last as long.