Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Leonardo has his hands tied for Sergio Ramos!

Posted on November 1, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. by HG

While it has been reported that PSG may end up terminating Sergio Ramos’ contract, the capital club are simply not in a position to do so.

Arrived this summer at Paris Saint Germain after the end of his contract at real Madrid, Sergio Ramos has still not been able to play the slightest minute of play with the club from the French capital. Braked by calf concerns, the 35-year-old defender is not even able to train with the group and therefore always works alone without a specific return date with the group being given by the PSG. And if Leonardo wanted to be reassuring this Friday on his case, the echoes which appear in the press affirm the opposite by explaining that the concern begins to rise within the Parisian team. To the extent that The Parisian advance this Monday that the hypothesis of a termination of the contract of Sergio Ramos no longer belongs to the field of science fiction, even if this would not yet be on the agenda.





PSG can hardly break Sergio Ramos contract under FIFA rules

However, Mundo Deportivo explains that the PSG may find it difficult to reach such extremes for legal reasons. Indeed, the rules of FIFA allow Sergio ramos to be protected because he is in the period known as ” protection », As stipulated in article 17 of Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players. This article specifically states that the PSG will have to pay compensation if he terminates the lease of Sergio ramos : ” The party who terminates the contract is required to pay compensation. Subject to the provisions relating to training compensation in art. 20 and in Annex 4, and unless otherwise stipulated in the contract, the compensation for non-performance is calculated taking into account national law, the characteristics of the sport and other objective criteria. “. This compensation is set according to ” remuneration and other benefits due to the player under the existing or new contract, the remaining contractual term, up to a maximum of five years, fees and expenses paid by the former club (amortized over the of the contract), as well as whether the termination of the contract takes place during a protected period “.