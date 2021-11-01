Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi settles his accounts with FC Barcelona!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on November 1, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. by Hadrien Grenier

Party of FC Barcelona this summer in a stormy context, Lionel Messi was keen to bring his truths about his departure from his long-standing club, while confiding that he is now delighted in his new Parisian life.

For a long time the FC Barcelona and Leo Messi were convinced that they would manage to find a solution to extend their union. Even after the Argentinian’s contract expired on June 30, the two sides continued to argue in an attempt to seal a deal and enter his salary into the Catalan club’s accounts. Only here, at the beginning of August, the Barça had no choice but to be right: his financial difficulties and colossal payroll made it impossible to extend his Leo messi. This is how the residents of the Camp Nou announced the departure of the 34-year-old striker, before staging a heartbreaking goodbye at a press conference. Subsequently, the six-time winner of the Golden Ball has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain on the terms of a two-year contract with an optional additional year.

“The words Joan Laporta spoke are irrelevant”

Now, the Argentinian international is gradually adapting to the club in the French capital and to his new life in the City of Lights . However, Leo messi has still not been forgotten at FC Barcelona, where some still retain a certain bitterness about his departure. This is particularly the case of Joan laporta, he who had focused his entire electoral campaign before being elected last March at the head of the Barça swearing he was going to prolong Leo messi. The lawyer by profession sought a solution, but all his efforts were in vain. And at the beginning of October, he did not hide that he felt that the native of Rosario had some responsibility in the outcome of the case. ” When we see that it cannot be done, there is a certain disappointment on both sides. I know he really wanted to stay. Everyone knew he had a very big offer from PSG. At no time do I think of going back. I think I’m doing my best for Barca. No one can endanger the institution. I was hoping that at the last minute Lionel Messi would say he was going to play for free. But we couldn’t ask that of a player of this level », Then explained Joan laporta during an interview with RAC1 .





Only here, these words were really not to the taste of Leo Messi. It should first of all be recalled that certain echoes had already appeared in the press in recent weeks according to which the Argentina international’s clan was somewhat angry against Joan laporta, the latter being accused of having used the winner of the last Copa America only for electoral purposes. And this Monday, during an interview with SPORT , Leo messi hinted that Joan laporta tries to turn the situation around in his eyes. ” The truth is, as I explained on the way out, I did my best to stay, at no time was I asked to play for free. I was asked to reduce my salary by fifty percent and I did so without any problem. We were able to help the club more. My wish and that of my family was to stay in Barcelona. No one has asked me to play for free but at the same time it seems to me that the words the president has spoken are irrelevant. They hurt me because I think he doesn’t need to say that, it’s like taking the ball away from you and not taking the consequences, or taking matters into your own hands. It makes you think or generates a type of doubt that I think I don’t deserve », Underlined number 30 of the PSG.

“It was a big change”

Either way, it is now too late to rewrite history. From now on, Leo messi is a player of PSG, club with which he has already scored three goals in three matches of Champions League, even if he has not yet unlocked his counter in the French championship. The striker with the magical left foot is adapting small to his new Parisian life, very different from the one he had in Barcelona. ” It was a big change. Like I said, I hadn’t thought about it. Fortunately, I am already installed, the children go to school. We are happy. Did I get used to the idea of ​​leaving Barcelona? Yes. Like I said recently, I’m calmer, more suited and obviously, I think about everything I have here. We take advantage of this beautiful city, despite the weather. We were also lucky to have good weather, sometimes with rain and cold, but we are very happy “, has followed Leo messi in the columns of SPORT .