Mercato | Mercato – PSG: The huge announcement of Lionel Messi on a return to Barça!

This summer, Lionel Messi therefore joined PSG, but the Argentinian keeps FC Barcelona. To the point of already considering a return to the Catalan club.
The football planet experienced a real earthquake this summer. Indeed, while everyone thought that Lionel messi was going to extend to FC Barcelona, that could not be possible. Free, the Argentinian then left for PSG, notably joining his friend, Neymar. So for La Pulga, it was a huge change. Until now, Messi had only known the Catalan club, where he had spent 21 years of his career. A heartbreak for the six-fold Golden Ball, which might not have finished with Barça.
“Would I like to come back to Barça?” Yes “
On the occasion of an interview granted this Monday to Sport, Lionel Messi confided at length. And it was notably a question of a possible return to FC Barcelona in the future. In this regard, the player of PSG made a big announcement, dropping: ” Would I like to come back to Barça? Yes. I have always said that I wish I could help the club and be of service. I would like to be a technical secretary at some point. I don’t know if it’s going to be in Barcelona or not. Or if it will be some other way. If there is a possibility, I would like to contribute something because this is the club that I love and I would like him to continue to do well, to continue to grow and to be one of the best in the world “.