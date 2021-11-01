Mercato | Mercato – PSG: The huge announcement of Lionel Messi on a return to Barça!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on November 1, 2021 at 8:15 am by TM

This summer, Lionel Messi therefore joined PSG, but the Argentinian keeps FC Barcelona. To the point of already considering a return to the Catalan club.





The football planet experienced a real earthquake this summer. Indeed, while everyone thought that Lionel messi was going to extend to FC Barcelona, that could not be possible. Free, the Argentinian then left for PSG, notably joining his friend, Neymar. So for La Pulga, it was a huge change. Until now, Messi had only known the Catalan club, where he had spent 21 years of his career. A heartbreak for the six-fold Golden Ball, which might not have finished with Barça.

“Would I like to come back to Barça?” Yes “