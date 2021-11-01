More

    Mercato: with Mbappé, Real Madrid angered Doha

    In his podcast Here We Go, Fabrizio Romano assured that the leaders of Paris Saint-Germain would be angry with Real Madrid, which has been seeking for several months to finalize the arrival of Kylian Mbappé.

    “The situation of Mbappé? Real Madrid is currently silent because the Parisian leaders are furious with them!”, Confided the Italian journalist, who then recalled that the club of the capital had not yet surrendered for extend the French striker, who comes to the end of his contract next June. “PSG will fight until the last day to keep it. We will see.”

