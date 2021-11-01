Messi had a bizarre relationship with Mbappé, Real Madrid involved

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

Lionel Messi, in the interview he gives to the Catalan daily Sport, also looks back on his first steps in the PSG locker room. And in particular on his relationship with the Parisian stars. If the agreement with Neymar was obviously natural, the possible departure of Kylian Mbappé made the first approaches more complicated. “I have a long-standing relationship with Ney, we kept talking even though we weren’t playing together anymore. With Kylian at first it was weird because we didn’t know if he was staying or going. He had his business to settle. Fortunately, we are getting to know each other more, on and off the pitch. We get along perfectly ”.

Messi compares MSN and MNM

From there to draw a new trio of shock like what Messi experienced at Barça with the famous MSN? ” It’s different. Luis is another type of 9, with different characteristics from Mbappé. Kylian has been playing on the sidelines for the past few years. This season, and I don’t remember if the previous one too, he is playing more in pointe. Luis is more of a goalscorer than before, as a center forward. Kylian comes over to play, with his power, and kills you with spaces. It is difficult to compare. I was lucky to be on this Barça trident, which was wonderful and I hope that with Neymar and Mbappé, we can do the same ”.



