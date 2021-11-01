Messi makes a terrible confession about his relationship with Mbappé

Zapping Goal! Football club Navas – Neuer: the duel in figures

In an interview with Catalan media Sport, Lionel Messi, who arrived at Paris Saint-Germain this summer after spending 21 years at FC Barcelona, ​​spoke about his relationship with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, with whom he struggled. find his marks at the start due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of the French striker.

“The truth is the whole locker room is beautiful. It made it really easy for me. I have a long-standing relationship with Ney, we continued to talk despite not playing together anymore. With Kylian. at first it was weird because we weren’t sure if he was going to stay or go. He was in his business. Luckily we get to know each other better, both on and off the pitch. We get along very good. There is a good group, a healthy group in the locker room “, explained the Argentinian star.

#MessiConSPORT🗞 🚨 Entrevistamos a Leo Messi in exclusiva 💥 El argentino pronuncia sobre su salida del Barça https://t.co/Zq2cTRsyz1

– Diario SPORT (@sport) November 1, 2021