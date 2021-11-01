Messi responds on possible retirement after 2022 World Cup

In an interview with Sport, Lionel Messi was invited to respond to the idea of ​​retiring after the 2022 World Cup. A scenario that he cannot yet imagine taking shape.

Lionel Messi spoke in an interview with the Catalan newspaper Sport on Monday. Rather discreet since his arrival at PSG – apart from a few post-match interviews in Argentina – the striker talks about his adaptation in France, the circumstances of his departure from Barça, his desire to return there one day but also of retirement even if he refuses to move forward on the date of the end of his career. His sudden and unexpected departure from Barça last summer puts him in perspective on this kind of prediction.

“After what happened to me, I live from day to day”

He does not project, for example, on a possible retirement after the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, where he will then be 35 years old. “No, not really, he replies. After what happened to me, I live day by day, year after year. I don’t know what will happen during the World Cup or after the Cup. world. I don’t think about it. Whatever has to happen then will happen. “





Stopping his career just after the World Cup would not be possible in practice since he is under contract with PSG until 2023 and has an option to extend his lease for an additional year. But this kind of discussion seems very distant to him today.

After winning his first title with the selection last summer in the Copa America, the six-time Golden Ball would like to win the ultimate holy grail with the Albiceleste: the World Cup.

“I’m very excited to do great things, enthuses La Pulga. We just won the Copa America after aiming for it for so long, having been so close for so long without being able to win it with the selection. After that, hopes are high for what is to come. We are good day by day. Something is still missing to be one of the great contenders for the title. We are not because there are better teams . We are on the right track, the dynamics are good and the atmosphere is good. Winning helps a lot and it will make us grow even more. “

Messi has already played in a World Cup final. It was in 2014 against Germany, in a match lost after extra time (1-0). He remains on a scathing elimination in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup against France (4-3).