Messi still uncertain for Leipzig / PSG, Mbappé fit

First in his group with 7 points (2 wins and 1 draw), PSG are in a very good position to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League. And in order to further increase their chances of qualifying, the Rouge & Bleu will have to return with a positive result from their trip to RB Leipzig on Wednesday (4th day of the Champions League). For its part, the German club lost its first three meetings and will have to win to hope to participate in a European competition next spring.





And two days before this meeting, Mauricio Pochettino could do without an important player. Went out at the break in front of the LOSC due to muscle discomfort, Leo Messi remains uncertain for RB Leipzig game, as reported RMC Sport this Monday morning. The 34-year-old Argentinian “Multiply treatments to get rid of muscle discomfort” and it must also be mindful of a painful knee. Thereby, “Caution remains in order within PSG. “ Regarding Kylian Mbappé, he will be operational for the meeting against RBL except last minute problem, still according to the sports media. Victim of an ENT infection last week, Parisian number 7 has “Participated in the collective session this Sunday” and his presence in Pochettino’s group for the trip to Germany “So there is no longer too much doubt for the medical staff. “ As a reminder, Ángel Di María will make his return, after having served his three suspension matches in C1.