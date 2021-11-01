Messi tackles Laporta and lets go of all his truths about his departure from Barça!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

Lionel Messi has not appreciated the last few weeks. The Barça legend, now at PSG, was unable to extend his contract with his favorite club despite the efforts made in the negotiations. Yet Joan Laporta has cast doubt on his side lately, submitting the idea that Messi could have continued at Barca by playing for free.

In the interview with Sport on Monday, Messi puts things in their place, ensuring that this subject has never been raised. “The truth is, as I explained when leaving, I did my best to stay, never at any time when I was asked to play for free. I was asked to reduce my salary by fifty percent and I did so without any problem, ”says Messi.

Laporta in his viewfinder

La Pulga therefore does not hold back its tackle when talking about Laporta, who clearly lacked elegance for his taste. “We were able to help the club more. My desire and that of my family was to stay in Barcelona. No one asked me to play for free. The president’s words hurt me, I think he doesn’t need to say that, it’s like putting the ball in the other court and not taking the consequences or taking charge. It makes people think or generates doubt. I think I do not deserve it, “loose Messi, who assures that he has not spoken to the president of Barça since.



