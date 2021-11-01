Michael Jackson: His son Blanket (19 years old), now Bigi, makes a very rare appearance on TV!

No one has forgotten this little boy with long dark hair hiding behind his big sister Paris Jackson at the grand ceremony in honor of their dad, Michael Jackson, held on July 7, 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Blanket, whose real name was Michael Prince Jackson II, was only 7 years old at the time and certainly did not realize the magnitude taken by the sudden disappearance of his famous dad, the King of Pop, on June 25, 2009. Powered by the front of the stage, facing the cameras of the whole world, the youngest of the three children of Michel Jackson would have been the one who most badly lived the mourning. Michael Prince Jackson II was born on February 21, 2002 after his dad resorted to a surrogate mother.





Blanket Jackson is now 19 years old and has been calling himself Bigi for several years. This change took place in 2015, the youngest boy of Michael Jackson can no longer tease. “The kids still act like Michael is watching them from above, but it’s Blanket who really has the hardest time adjusting to his father’s death. He is really lost and very angry“, a close relative of the family had entrusted to the magazine People, in 2017.

For the first time in a very long time, Bigi Jackson appeared on a TV show, agreeing to be filmed, a very rare occurrence.

This Monday, November 1, 2021, Good Morning Britain broadcast the appearance of the son of Michael Jackson, the opportunity to discover that he has damn grown up. Bigi Jackson cut his hair and his beard grew. The last photo of him was in April 2020, when his big sister Paris Jackson celebrated her little brother’s 18th birthday on Instagram.