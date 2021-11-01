Michel Cymes reveals the reasons that prompted him to retire as a doctor

In July 2021, Michel Cymes made a big decision. That of retiring as a doctor and thus stopping his consultations at the Georges-Pompidou European Hospital in Paris to develop his television activities. At 64, this media personality appreciated by the French confided in Télé Star. “It was heartbreaking the day I sent in my resignation letter. And even more when I received my last patient. It is a difficult choice but considered and assumed. It must be said that the regularity of my consultations and my media activities were becoming less and less compatible.“, he justified.





During an interview with Télé Loisirs, the host of the game “Vitamin C” on France 2 returned to the reasons for this important choice. “The first reason is that I am going to retire in a year. So I only anticipated it a little.“, he specified. The one who did not spare the antivax on several occasions continued:”And then I started to have too busy a shooting schedule to be able to ensure my two mornings per week of consultation. I quit out of respect for my patients who were starting to have trouble making appointments. But it was one of the most painful moments of my professional life …“, he admitted.

LT