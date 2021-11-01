Michel Drucker’s appeal to a singer who has never appeared in Vivement Dimanche

In more than twenty years at the head of the show Vivement Dimanche, Michel Drucker has seen many artists on the red sofa. Some even came several times. Like Serge Lama, who was back in the program on Sunday October 31, on the occasion of the release of his book My life, my greatest songs illustrated by my favorite painters. Book in which he speaks in particular of Francis Cabrel whose song he loves in particular I love to die. “No one has ever reached the creative heights of [Francis] Cabrel, I admire him and I love him “, declared the singer.” It is good that he is not there because he would have blushed “, commented Michel Drucker, while Serge Lama outbid: “And then he wouldn’t have spoken, because he’s not someone who talks a lot, someone who talks to say nothing. He is a very exceptional man. He came for me on a show that wasn’t the kind of show at all… He doesn’t like TV anyway. He came to sing I’m sick and that I’ll never forget. “





Michel Drucker knows very well that Francis Cabrel does not like television. He knows that he doesn’t like to put himself forward, that he often says that to know him it is enough to listen to his songs and not his interviews. However, the presenter would very much like to receive him on the set of Vivement Dimanche… where Francis Cabrel has never been. So he made her yet another call. “Listen to Francis, whenever I see you or that I (…)

