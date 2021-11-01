Michel Sarran talks about his ouster from Top Chef and talks about his possible return to M6

Two months after his ouster from the jury of Top chef, Michel Sarran confides without taboo in Télé 7 jours. After having “digested” the news, the chef talks about his possible return to M6.
“I will no longer be part of the jury next season, M6 having decided to change the jury, that’s it… ” It is with these words that Michel Sarran announced in a video posted on his Instagram account on August 31 that he was leaving against his will the jury of Top chef. A decision that he ended up accepting two months later when his successor, the three-star chef Glenn Viel, began recording the new season of the culinary program. The opportunity for the former juror to confide in a more peaceful way about his ouster. “The shootings resumed and I digested it. It was a little brutal, but this is the world of television. M6 has made a decision, I have nothing to say “, he explains in the columns of TV 7 Days.
“There is a before and an after Top chef“
The announcement of his departure was received like a shock wave by viewers, but also by his colleagues. “Very happy to have shared these years with you my friend Michel Sarran. We will miss you”, wrote on Twitter Philippe Etchebest. “I will miss you so much on the next shoot of Top chef. Thank you thank you for all the good times we have had together over the past 7 years. What good memories that will stay in my heart forever “, had posted Hélène Darroze on her Instagram account. These attentions moved the chef who did not come out of this adventure unscathed. “These seven years will remain a very beautiful human adventure, with values of respect, commitment, hard work and rigor. I am mostly very touched by the thousands of messages I receive. For me there is a before and an after Top chef“, he admits in the magazine.
His projects on M6? “It didn’t progress”
Faced with the protests which had followed the announcement of the departure of Michel Sarran, the director of programs of M6, Thomas Valentin had revealed on RTL to have “discussed with him other television projects”. “We could quite find it on the antennas of M6”, he had announced. But what is it really? “It did not advance. Currently, I receive solicitations, but I do not want to make television for television. I would like to be on a show where my human values are present“, answer in TV 7 Days Michel Sarran. “In addition, I am developing the Croq’Michel restaurants with my daughters, Emma and Camille, so I’m not bored at all!“, adds the one that viewers can also find in bookstores. The Toulouse chef is the star of the book A chef in my kitchen: Marmiton invites Michel Sarran published by Michel Lafon editions.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias