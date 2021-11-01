Microsoft and Sega are teaming up! The details of this new collaboration

It has been many weeks since the rumors announce a merger of Microsoft and SEGA, even considering a takeover of the second by the first. Today, we learn of the signing of an agreement between the two companies, of which here are the outlines.

Microsoft’s powerful servers will support SEGA

Microsoft and SEGA have just announced a partnership said strategic, which will run over several years. No buyout on the horizon, but an agreement allowing SEGA to develop new games based on Azure servers from Microsoft. This alliance, obviously directed towards cloud gaming, must in particular allow the Japanese publisher to launch the Super Game project by 2026 or 2027, and rely on the terms “global”, “online”, “community” and “use of licenses”. Through this agreement, SEGA hopes reach more players around the world, and move forward on the issue of cloud gaming, which Microsoft has been carrying since the launch of the XCloud project, since renamed Xbox Cloud Gaming. Yukio sugino, President and COO of Sega, states in the dedicated press release:

By considering a strategic partnership with Microsoft, we seek to advance the development of our games, so that our titles can be enjoyed by fans around the world. In this regard, we want to build an alliance that utilizes both the powerful game development capabilities of SEGA and the cutting edge technology and development environment of Microsoft.



A deal that should go both ways

On the Microsoft side, we are also very happy with the signing of this partnership, which should also benefit the Redmond firm. We can imagine in particular a more advanced integration of SEGA games in the Game Pass or more extensive communication from SEGA in favor of Microsoft in Japan.

SEGA has played such an iconic role in the gaming industry and has been a great partner over the years. We look forward to working together as they explore new ways to create unique gaming experiences for the future using Microsoft’s cloud technologies. Together we will reimagine the way games are built, hosted and operated, with the goal of adding more value to gamers and to SEGA, said Sarah Bond, vice president of Microsoft.

Recall that Sony, Microsoft’s competitor in the video game market, has already signed an agreement allowing it to use the American giant’s Azure servers. It remains to wait for the details of this collaboration to be unveiled, and to see how it translates concretely.