Miss France 2022: photos, route … discover the twenty-nine candidates in competition

the essential

Miss France 2022 will be elected on December 11 in Caen. The twenty-nine candidates were all nominated in regional elections this summer and fall. They will prepare to win the supreme crown.

Who will succeed Amandine Petit, Miss France 2021 elected last December? The new miss will be designated on October 11 at the Zénith in Caen in front of the cameras of TF1. Miss Tahiti will be back in the competition while Miss Wallis and Futuna will be absent due to the health situation. On November 15, the misses will fly to Reunion to get to know each other, get ready or take official photos. Discover the twenty-nine candidates who want to become the most beautiful woman in France in 2022.

The Miss of Occitanie

> Miss Midi-Pyrénées: Hannah Friconnet – Aged 22 and from Labruguière in the Tarn region, Hannah Friconnet is studying communication in Toulouse and plans to work in digital or become a community manager. Passionate about cooking, yoga and traveling, she defines herself as “passionate”, “whole” and “emotional”.

> Miss Languedoc-Roussillon: Marion Ratié – Aged 20 and from Redessans in the Gard, Marion Ratié is in her third year of preparatory class and wishes to obtain a diploma in accounting and management. She aspires to become a chartered accountant. She describes herself as “epicurean, dynamic and smiling”.

Misses from other regions

> Miss Alsace: Cécile Wolfrom – 23 years old and from Strasbourg, Cécile Wolfrom is a sixth year pharmacy student in Strasbourg. She plays tennis, practices the piano and enjoys baking.

> Miss Aquitaine: Ambre Andrieu – Aged 22 and from Bordeaux, Ambre Andrieux is currently a final year engineering student. She wishes to work in physics and chemistry. She also presents a program on the discovery of Aquitaine on the channel TV7 Bordeaux.

> Miss Auvergne: Anaïs Werestchak – Aged 24, Anaïs Werestchak is a medical student. She is currently an intern at Béziers and wishes to pursue general medicine. No Miss Auvergne has won the title of Miss France to date.

> Miss Burgundy: Chloé Galissi – 21 years old, Chloé Galissi is a second year student of BTS real estate. She has already presented three times to the election of Miss Burgundy.

> Miss Brittany: Sarah Conan – Aged 22 and from Paimpol (Côtes d’Armor), Sarah Conan is a Master 2 student at the Rennes school of business and wants to be a marketing product manager. She loves water sports: wakeboarding, surfing or paddle boarding.

> Miss Center-Val-de-Loire: Jade Lange – Aged 18 and from Le Malesherbois in Loiret, Jade Lange is a student in language sciences in Orléans. She wants to become a school teacher.

> Miss Champagne-Ardenne: Léna Massinger – Aged 20 and from Reims (Marne), Léna Massinger plans to do a BTS in international commerce to create her own business. Passionate about sport, she has long practiced gymnastics and French boxing. No Miss Champagne-Ardenne has won the title of Miss France to date.

> Miss Corsica: Emma Renucci – 19 years old and from Bastia, Emma Renucci wants to work in finance to become a trader. She is a student at the University of Paris-Dauphine. She is passionate about contemporary, jazz and classical dance and loves fashion.

> Miss Côte d’Azur: Valeria Pavelin – Aged 24, born in Zagreb, Croatia, Valeria Pavelin wishes to become a dental surgeon. Her big sister was Miss Côte d’Azur in 2016. She had to give up Miss France for professional reasons.

> Miss Franche-Comté: Julie Cretin – Aged 21 and from Bouverans (Doubs), Julie Cretin is a master’s student in marketing and communication. She defines herself as “reserved” and “sweet” and lives “a little girl’s dream”.

> Miss Île-de-Fance: Diane Leyre – Aged 24 and originally from Paris, Diane Leyre already works as a real estate agent in the capital after having obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration. At the same time, she launched her fashion brand to customize handbags. Trilingual, she is an avid reader.

> Miss Limousin: Julie Beve – 23 years old and from Corrèze, Julie Beve obtained a license as a tourism marketing manager and a flight attendant diploma. His great passion is horse riding.





> Miss Lorraine : Marine Sauvage – 23 years old and from Ars-sur-Moselle (Moselle), Marine Sauvage is a fifth year student in pharmacy in Nancy. She is passionate about art, writing and literature.

> Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais: Donatella Meden – 21 years old and from Lambersart (North). She follows a course specializing in luxury and fashion at the Isefac school in Lille. A model in parallel, Donatella Meden is passionate about cooking, swimming and cinema. She speaks four languages ​​including Croatian and Russian.

> Miss Normandy: Youssra Askry – Aged 24 and from Mantes-la-Jolie (Yvelines), she is pursuing a master’s degree in adapted physical activities and health in Rouen. Youssra Askry’s passions are athletics, cooking and travel.

> Miss Pays-de-la-Loire: Line Carvalho – Aged 20 and from Blain (Loire-Atlantique), she is a preparatory class student in Lorient and wishes to become an airline pilot. She had already presented herself last year in her region and had finished third runner-up.

> Miss Picardy: Hayate El Gharmaoui – Aged 21 and from Compiègne, she is a third year student in Sport Business studies. Hayate El Gharmaoui was elected on the LR list of COmpiègne – she specifies that she is without a label – and wished to get involved in representing young people from priority neighborhoods. At the same time, she works on a work-study basis with the Oise firefighters.

> Miss Poitou-Charente: Lolita Ferrari – 23 years old and from Tonnay-Charente (Charente-Maritime), Lolita Ferrari has created her own brand of cosmetic products.

> Miss Provence: Eva Navarro – 19 years old and from Sausset-les-Pins (Bouches-du-Rhône), she is a second year student in public relations and events school. Eva Navarro works as a professional photo model.

> Miss Rhône-Alpes: Charlotte Faure – 20 years old and from Nîmes, she is a student in BTS communication in Grenoble. She would like to be a sports journalist or work in events. Volleyball is one of her passions since she plays in Nationale 2 in Grenoble.

The Miss from Overseas

> Miss Guadeloupe: Ludivine Edmond – 20 years old, Ludivine Edmond is a student in accounting and management. She hopes to become a wealth manager. She presented her candidacy to Miss Guadeloupe on a whim on the eve of the closing of the selections.

> Miss Guyana: Mélysa Stephenson – 19 years old, Mélysa Stephenson is studying in license 2 in sociology and at the same time pursuing studies in digital marketing. Fashion and events are his two main passions. She also chairs an association dedicated to the youth of Guyana.

> Miss Martinique: Floriane Bascou – 19 years old, she is passionate about cooking. Her brother, Dimitri Bascou, was bronze medalist in the 110m hurdles at the Rio Olympics in 2016. No Miss Martinique has won the title of Miss France to date.

> Miss Mayotte: Anna Ousseni – Aged 24, Anna Ousseni holds a Bachelor degree in Import-Export Zone Manager. No Miss Mayotte has won the title of Miss France to date.

> Miss New Caledonia: Emmy Chenin – Aged 18, Emmy Chenin is studying for a bachelor’s degree in foreign languages ​​in Nouméa. She is a volunteer in an association that helps families in precarious situations.

> Miss Reunion: Dana Virin – 22 years old, she is in Master 2 MBFA (Currency, banking, finance, insurance) and works in alternation as an assistant in charge of professional affairs.

> Miss Tahiti: Tumateata Bush – Aged 24, the young woman already works in tourism as a communications officer after a professional license in marketing and social networks. Attached to traditions, she has been practicing Tahitian dance since the age of five.