Muriel Robin unable to live without antidepressants: “It will be my whole life”

Guest on the show There is not just one life in life on Europe 1, Saturday, October 30, 2021, Muriel Robin returned to an illness that has been eating away at her for several years now: depression. A subject that she has never hidden in the past, on which the 66-year-old comedian spoke again at the microphone of Isabelle Morizet.

Regarding her depression, Muriel Robin first shared that she had had many difficulties to live with: “When we put on an ointment, it gets better. But the sore is still below. And when the sore comes from early childhood, everyone can understand it well, the ointment that is the public gives respite, but does not cure. “According to her, the”public recognition“presented itself as an interim solution over the years.”It soothes, but it does not heal the background“, then lamented the wife of Anne Le Nen.





Wishing from an early age to get into the cinema, Muriel Robin has often maintained this wish “very childish“. A desire today explained by its previous need for recognition. Today highly appreciated by the French public, the star engaged in the fight against violence against women then confided in her treatment:”I am depressed, I have always had that in me. I’m on antidepressants, I say it, and this will be my whole life. “

Taking medication that she can’t imagine stopping. “I can’t live without antidepressants (…) I tried to do without the antidepressants, but it doesn’t work. It does not work anymore“, she then concluded, mentioning to feel”normal“today. Over the course of her career, Muriel Robin has often shared the few traumatic stories she has experienced in her lifetime. On October 26, on France Inter, the latter had also shared the day when she was touched by a priest. A landmark episode for the one who recently inaugurated her statue at the Musée Grévin.