nearly 400 migrants disembark on the island of Kos from a Turkish boat

Nearly 400 migrants disembarked Sunday, October 31 from a Turkish-flagged ship that Greece allowed to dock, even though it accuses Turkey of having violated a migration agreement, according to the Greek authorities.

Greece has been asking Turkey to recover the boat since Friday. Faced with the Turkish refusal, the Greek authorities finally authorized the migrants to disembark on the island of Kos, in the Aegean Sea. According to the coast guard, they were transported to a reception center where they will be placed in quarantine and tested for the coronavirus.

According to the Migration Ministry, 382 people, most of them Afghan asylum seekers, disembarked and six of them were arrested for questioning, relates our correspondent in Athens, Joël Bronner.

No life jacket

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi denounced on Twitter “ yet another dangerous and illegal trip from the Turkish coast without the Turkish authorities noticing “.

Due to an engine problem, the vessel was drifting off Karpathos Island when it issued a distress signal. According to the Greek Coast Guard, the ship left Turkey amid high winds, and none of the passengers had life jackets.





Ankara violates the March 2016 agreement

On Saturday, Greece accused Turkey of knowingly allowing the boat to leave, in violation of the March 2016 agreement which provided for a real effort by Ankara to limit migration from its territory in exchange for aid. of billions of euros from the EU.

” Turkey, once again, has failed to fulfill its duties to the European Union. She will not accept the return of the boat flying the Turkish flag and which left a Turkish port obviously in the sight of the Turkish coastguard, and she continues to ignore human life », Greek Minister of Merchant Marine Giannis Plakiotakis commented on Saturday.

A few days ago, the sinking of a boat from Turkey, off the island of Chios, caused the drowning four children and a passenger is missing. Twenty-two people had been disembarked from the “dinghy”. Again, no life jackets.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 2,500 people crossed the Aegean Sea this year from neighboring Turkey, up from 9,700 in 2020, a year for which the UNHCR identified more than 100 dead or missing.

The Greek islands of the eastern Aegean Sea are the first to be reached from the Turkish coast by boats of all kinds and sizes used by migrants. But if Greece is one of the main gateways to Europe, it should be remembered that Turkey welcomes on its soil nearly 4 million people, the majority of whom are Syrians. Turkey is the country hosting the largest number of refugees in the world.

