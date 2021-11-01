Nehuda attacked with her 4-year-old daughter during Halloween: insults and violence, police intervene

Sunday October 31, 2021, like many mothers, Nehuda accompanied his daughter Layah on his Halloween candy hunt. Unfortunately, the former reality TV star didn’t stock up on sweets but rather insults.

Indeed, Nehuda seized his Snapchat account during the evening to tell his big mishap in the streets of the town of Château-Renard (Center-Val de Loire) which touched her not only but also her little daughter – born of her love affair with Ricardo -, disguised as an adorable little witch for the occasion.

“A group of adults has voluntarily threw a whole cold water jump on my 4 1/2 year old daughter when we were touring houses for Halloween. I yelled, I told them to take it up and get off and finally, they went down to 10, men and womenThey filmed and insulted me until they raised their hands on me. The police intervened but we all know that does not change anything. My daughter got wet in the cold So I went home while waiting for it to dry and we left because it’s still his first Halloween“, she detailed angrily.





After a second test which took place under much better auspices, Nehuda spoke again on his networks, still deeply shocked. “I suffered insults, violence, humiliation, while I was filmed and others were acting crazy with my daughter behind who could hear everything. And the pretext is that I did some TV. I’m not a victim, I won’t complain but it’s my daughter the victim and that’s what drives me crazy. These people don’t have a shred of regret or awareness of what they’ve done“, she rebelled, assuring that this case would be settled”outside of Snapchat“.