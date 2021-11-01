Netflix withdraws episodes from ‘Pine Gap’ series, showing map of South China Sea

On the platform of the American giant, episodes two and three of the Australian series were tagged with the mention “this episode has been deleted at the request of the government”.

Netflix has withdrawn two episodes of the Australian spy series Pine gap of its platform in the Philippines. At issue, a complaint from Manila which denounced scenes showing a map integrating Beijing’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, still disputed. China and the Philippines, in particular, claim part of the South China Sea, a key and resource-rich global sea route.

The Philippine Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had filed a complaint over the map that attributes China to the area it claims, shown briefly in the drama Pine gap from Netflix, to the Philippine Broadcasting Authority.

“Unfit for public exhibition”

Local broadcasting authorities ruled that some of the episodes violated Philippine sovereignty and were “unsuitable for public display,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

This portrayal “is no accident as it was consciously designed and calculated to specifically convey a message,” namely that China’s land claims are “legitimate,” the ministry said, citing the decision of the broadcasting authority.

The president of the broadcasting authority, Rachel Arenas, assured that Netflix had been ordered to delete episodes two, three and four. Episode four was still available on Monday.

Earlier this year, Vietnam filed a lawsuit on the same subject, prompting Netflix to remove the entire six-episode drama in the country.

Beijing ignored a 2016 international tribunal ruling that said its claim over most of the South China Sea was unfounded. Tensions between Manila and Beijing over the waterway escalated further in March after hundreds of Chinese boats were spotted inside the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.