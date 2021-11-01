New World loses 135,000 players per week, Amazon’s game does not convince

New World’s success was short-lived. 1 month after its release, the players abandon the ship one by one. They are 135,000 per week to leave the game, while they were almost 1 million to benefit from it when it was launched. Several reasons can explain this massive exodus, between the persistent bugs and the very nature of the title.

Amazon accuses the blow. Everything – or almost – had started well. October 3, after 5 days of existence, New World had almost 1 million players. The MMO was launched and, despite many concerns during its beta and upon release, enjoyed tremendous popularity. But the success did not last long. Since the peak of the beginning, the statistics are in free fall. They are 135,000 per week leaving the servers.





At the last news, there is 508,000 players still loyal to New World. A result far from catastrophic, but which is also far from the heyday of the title. What is more, it is quite worrying for an MMO to see its community gone at such a speed, at the risk of leave the servers empty and therefore make the game obsolete for the few remaining. At this rate, it will only take a few weeks for this to happen.

Players don’t want New World anymore

It’s hard to know exactly why New World is losing its users. If there is only one, because it must be said that the game has known a rough start. Indeed, victim of its unexpected success, the launch was a bombastic failure based on saturated servers and queues of several hours. Nevertheless, Amazon promised to rectify the situation and, a month later, it is clear that the situation has improved somewhat.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean the game is flawless. The latter can be trying for those who wish to reach the maximum level, like the beginnings of World of Warcraft which required a significant investment on the part of the player to achieve his goal. Even if he is quite motivated, New World becomes almost uninteresting after this milestone, especially with fights against bugged players. All of that, not to mention the fact that the game continues to brick the RTX 3090s, despite Amazon’s promise to fix the issue.

