Neymar “even becomes a problem for Pochettino”, assures Rothen

Since the start of the season, 29-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar has performed unconvincingly. The Parisian number 10 struggles to be decisive, creative and seems sorely lacking in confidence. On the air RMC, Jérôme Rothen, former PSG midfielder (2004-2010), now a consultant, was not kind to the Brazilian, whom he considers a “weight”. Comments made before the 2-1 victory against Lille (find the summary here) Friday evening as part of the 12th day of Ligue 1 2021-2022.

Rothen “Neymar, you don’t manage him like any other player”

“What is certain is that today you do not need to have played at a high level to realize that Neymar is not decisive, that he is less impactful, less creative, even less altruistic. At all levels, he’s lower than what he did in his best times at the club and his last big game is starting to date. So, unfortunately, yes, it has become a burden for the collective rather than a solution. Because this player stays apart and normally it is an additional asset. However, there it even becomes a problem for the coach. Because Neymar you don’t manage him like any player. Some wonder if Pochettino can rule it out. “

Rothen “Pochettino persists in leaving him while, at times, it is screaming that he is below”

“But luckily he can do it!” But given that it is a particular human management, like Mbappé, Messi and even Di Maria, the choice must not be easy. Because the risk is to lose it once and for all. May bethat a passage on the bench and an entry during the game could boost it. Afterwards, during the match, what I do not understand is that Pochettino insists on leaving him while, at times, it is screaming that he is below. So even when he’s not good for an hour, he still has his privileges. “



Neymar is one of the big stars of the team, it goes with the fact that he is praised in case of big performances, but also at the heart of the critics when he is in a more complicated period. But consider Neymar as a ” weight ” for the PSG remains at present an aberration. Overall, the entire PSG team is looking for itself. For the Brazilian, it is above all a lack of confidence, removing him from the group would certainly worsen his situation. A player of this level needs to follow up, to be decisive in order to be able to regain confidence. Hitting Neymar over and over and claiming that he is a problem for the club right now is clearly irrelevant. Hence the clear response from sports director Leonardo on Friday night.

The first affected by this more complicated period is undoubtedly Neymar, the latter necessarily feels that he is not at his best and that he does not manage to be as decisive as usual. But it is also not the only one to perform below expectations. The collective did not help him. We saw it against Lille, he struggled when he was the only one to try, then to shine when there was more movement. A performance that should also help him regain confidence, in addition to extinguishing a little criticism. To