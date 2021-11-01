Nintendo closes studios in California and Toronto

Even if Nintendo is a Japanese company, it has many studios all over the world, and major decisions are made in North America, for example. Corn at the house of Nintendo of America, there is a big change in the air, because the firm announces the closure of two studios.

After noises from the corridors, Nintendo confirmed to Kotaku thatit will close its studios in Redwood City (California) and Toronto, retaining its headquarters in Redmond and Vancouver. This follows the departure of Nick Chavez, vice president of sales who replaced Doug Bowser in 2019 (now president of Nintendo of America), the man joining the group KFC to develop Yum! Brands. Devon Pritchard will therefore take over the interim for these operations in the United States and Canada.





Here we are dealing with a fairly classic restructuring in the industry, but more rare at Nintendo, the company having reduced its workforce in South Korea in 2016 and restructured its teams in Europe two years earlier, all the same putting 300 employees out. Kotaku indicates that the closure of the Californian studio affects a hundred people, but Nintendo says everyone will be relocated to Redmond or Vancouver.

