No more bikinis but tight shorts for beach handball players

Beach handball players, previously forced to play in bikinis, will now be able to wear shorts, after the International Federation (IHF) has changed its regulations, which however requires them to be ” tight ”, Unlike those of men.
According to the regulations, ” players should wear short, tight shorts “, While men can wear shorts that arrive” ten centimeters above the kneecap “Provided they are” not too loose “. For the upper body, the attire required by the IHF is the same for everyone: “ fitted tank tops “.
The clothing now prescribed for women is almost identical to that worn by the Norwegian players in July, when they were sanctioned for having abandoned the bikini then required by the IHF, during the match against Spain for the medal of bronze in the European Championship.
Beach volleyball has been exempt from bikini since 2012
The disciplinary commission of the European Federation (EHF) had fined the Norwegian team 1,500 euros, triggering outrage from Norwegian sports circles and commentators, who called for a change in the rules.
The question of clothing has agitated beach sports circles for years, where players consider bikini degrading or impractical. Beach volleyball players are no longer required to wear it since 2012.