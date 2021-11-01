Novak Djokovic makes a successful return to doubles at Bercy with Filip Krajinovic at the Rolex Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic really wanted to make his comeback a success. To the point of celebrating with a thunderous cry and a raised fist the equalizer to a set everywhere of his team against the Australian pair Alex De Minaur – Luke Saville. This rage to win brought a smile to his partner, Filip Krajinovic, who knows his teammate of the week has seen others. The Serbian doublet, invited by the tournament, ended up snatching the victory after a great tie-break hooked to conclude this first round (4-6, 6-4, 10-7).
“Nole” was remembered too badly, with his setback in the final of the US Open on September 12, to accept losing, even in doubles, when it came time to return to competition. Anyway, the atmosphere quickly reminded us that this match was not a match like any other. Because this double made it possible to review the world No. 1 at work, already. But also because it had been programmed on the Central and the public, on this holiday, had filled the aisles very well and reserved a standing ovation for the Serbian when he entered the court.
“I didn’t manage to finish with the Cup in New York but there are a lot of things I can be happy for”
“I have rarely played doubles in front of so many audiences”, laughed Djokovic – in a French in full progress – after his success. Despite the rather strong support from the spectators, he struggled to put himself in the image of this double fault which offered the break to the Australians very early in the first set. He missed a lot of shots early in the game, lacking rhythm and double benchmarks. “At the beginning I was a bit slow, I didn’t feel very reactive”, he also explained at the microphone of Eurosport after the meeting.
But the Serbian gradually gained strength and his duet with Krajinovic gradually gained the upper hand over his opponents. Until winning this first round: “There is no better place to start the tournament than this kind of match”, judged Djokovic. The two are there to prepare for the Davis Cup that they want to bring back to their country again. The world No. 1 is also hoping to end the year on a high note after missing the calendar Grand Slam in New York.
“It’s been a trying season, he recalled, verbose in his post-match speech (to the point that Krajinovic ended up sitting on the court to wait for the end). It is not finished. I am very proud of the Grand Slams that I have played (he won the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon). I didn’t manage to finish with the Cup in New York but there are a lot of things I can be happy about. ” And he wants to do everything to have additional opportunities to rejoice. Loose, there is Bercy, the Masters, the n ° 1 place to be secured and the Davis Cup to end the season.