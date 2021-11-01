More

    OM-Lazio: Italian supporters banned from traveling to Marseille

    Sports


    Lazio Rome supporters will be banned from traveling to Marseille during the Europa League meeting scheduled for Thursday (9 p.m.) at the Orange Vélodrome. ” Individual or collective travel, by any means, of any person claiming to be a supporter of the Società Sportiva Lazio club, or behaving as such, between French road, rail, port and airport border points, d ” on the one hand, and the municipality of Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), on the other hand », Details the decree, signed by the Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin.

    The ministry justifies this ban by the “Violent behavior of some supporters” from Lazio “On a recurring basis around the stadiums and in the city centers of the meeting places”, as well as “The repeated interpretation of fascist songs and the performance of Nazi salutes”.


    The decree also recalls the incidents that occurred with Turkish supporters of Galatasaray during the last Europa League match in Marseille, on September 30, during which “Thirty-two members of the security forces were injured” according to the ministry. Two Marseille ultras and three Turks had been arrested for throwing projectiles. Following this violence, UEFA also decided to close the North stand of the Velodrome against Lazio.

    Violence during the last OM-Lazio

    The last meeting between OM and Lazio, which dates back to October 25, 2018, was punctuated by violence. The day before, “Four people (had) been wounded by knives during a brawl involving nearly 200 supporters”, recalls the ministry and, on the day of the match, the supporters of the two teams had clashed again.


