OM-Lazio: Italian supporters banned from traveling to Marseille

Lazio Rome supporters will be banned from traveling to Marseille during the Europa League meeting scheduled for Thursday (9 p.m.) at the Orange Vélodrome. ” Individual or collective travel, by any means, of any person claiming to be a supporter of the Società Sportiva Lazio club, or behaving as such, between French road, rail, port and airport border points, d ” on the one hand, and the municipality of Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), on the other hand », Details the decree, signed by the Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin.