On the death of Elizabeth II, could Charles abdicate in favor of William?

On what head will the British crown fall on the death of Queen Elizabeth II? The obvious answer is: on that of his eldest son, the Prince of Wales, Charles. The one who will soon turn 73 in November 2021 is the first in the order of succession to the British throne. He has been waiting to replace his now nonagenarian mother for decades. This is not impatience since Charles probably does not wish the death of his own mother, but it is an unprecedented situation.

Elizabeth became Queen at a very young age (25) and broke the record for longest reign for a monarch. 70 years in 2022. Even at 95, she never chose to give up in order to take a well-deserved retirement and make way for her son. Others, however, do like the Emperor of Japan Akihito who ceded power to his son Naruhito at the age of 85 in 2019. A wise relay passage that the queen of queens never wished for, Elizabeth II.





Elizabeth and her husband wearing the very young Prince Charles Credit: AFP

But after having waited so long, did Charles not have a reason? Wouldn’t he be tempted to escape the incredible weight of the crown? To reign after Elizabeth II is indeed the certainty of disappointing. Charles, already in his seventies, could easily ask his son William to become the new face of the monarchy. The opportunity for the institution to stay modern and dynamic. William, Kate and their three children are indeed much more popular than Charles and Camilla. The press people and the communication aces would have quickly chosen between the father and the son. But that would quickly forget that Charles is his mother’s son and that abdication is not really in his vocabulary.

The British crown represents a symbol but it is not only that. To bet everything on the power of the image and the youth would be a mistake and Charles understood that well. He has had time to assimilate many lessons over the years. The monarchy is above all a highly traditional institution. Rules and rites give strength to the crown and getting rid of them, sacrificed on the altar of modernity, would be dangerous. This is also the general purpose of the series The Crown on Netflix.





Abdicate? Never again





The British royal family with little Elizabeth waving to the crowd in 1937 Credit: AFP

Elizabeth II, as a good matriarch, engraved in the skulls of her descendants that abdication was not a possibility. We must not forget that she found herself queen after the abdication of her uncle. In 1936, after the death of his father George V, Edward VIII abdicated after less than a year of reign and without ever having been crowned. A decision guided by the love he had for the American and divorced woman Wallis Simpson. It was his brother George VI, Elizabeth’s father, who was crowned. The crisis was such that it almost caused the end of the monarchy. The Windsors have not forgotten it.

The monarchy has since become more flexible. An abdication for having married a divorced woman is no longer possible. Charles’ remarriage with Camilla is proof of this. Meghan Markle was also married and divorced before meeting Prince Harry. Charles would have no objective reason to abdicate to make way for his son.



Charles wants to make his mark and use all his experience to carry out certain projects, particularly on the environmental and climate issue. Elizabeth II is now regularly accompanied by her son Charles during certain very official outings. Charles and Camilla were by his side during his speech to parliamentarians in 2021 for example. William is not preferred to his father.

Charles, however, remains a responsible and reasonable man. If Elizabeth II were to reign for several more years without major worries but his health declined, he could then imagine an abdication for the UK to have a healthy king. In addition to this medical impediment, the order of succession should be strictly observed. After Elizabeth, will come Charles, then William, then George …





Elizabeth II and Prince Charles on May 11, 2021 in Parliament Credit: AFP

