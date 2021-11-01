only one reward per book, recommends the boss of Goncourt

The same book should receive only one literary prize, in the interest of booksellers, told AFP the president of the Goncourt Academy, Didier Decoin, who heads the jury due to award the most prestigious of these awards on Wednesday. .

“We must not forget our friends and allies who are the booksellers. If we give two prices to a single book, that only makes one book in the window,” said M. Decoin on Saturday, even if the Académie Goncourt did not always follow this recommendation.

As proof: the precedents of Andreï Makine, Prix Goncourt et Médicis in 1995, and Patrick Rambaud, Prix Goncourt and Grand Prix du roman de l’Académie française in 1997.

Among the four finalists of Goncourt 2021, figure Christine Angot who has just been awarded the Medici prize for “Le Voyage dans l’Est” (Flammarion).





The other three novels in the running have not, however, already been awarded: “Enfant de bastard” by Sorj Chalandon (Grasset), “Milwaukee Blues” by Louis-Philippe Dalembert (Sabine Wespieser) and “The most secret memory of men” by Mohamed Mbougar Sarr (Philippe Rey).

“So you have to think before voting, on all the parameters, and in particular this one. It is not in the name of the trade, but in the interest of a profession which is horribly difficult. I take into account the arduousness of this profession. And even if I still hesitate a few days before the election, I will think of booksellers anyway, “detailed the president of the jury.

After the Goncourt delivery on Wednesday, back at the Drouant restaurant after the 2020 health crisis, Mr. Decoin will chair the Brive-la-Gaillarde Book Fair, in Corrèze, from November 5 to 7.

“I chose, since we have the freedom to choose a theme, to talk about the sea and adventure, and open-window literature. I don’t blame anyone, but literature sometimes tends to look at itself at the navel, and to live curled up like a cat in its basket “, he explained.

The four Goncourt finalists have confirmed their presence, among the 300 or so authors invited to this literary meeting.