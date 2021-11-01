Ousmane Dembélé back against Dynamo Kiev

Ousmane Dembélé will finally find the grounds. Absent since an injury against Hungary, during Euro 2020 with the France team (1-1), Ousmane Dembélé had not played a single minute under the FC Barcelona jersey this season. While he had made his return to collective training in recent weeks, the French international is present in the Blaugrana group for the trip to Dynamo Kiev, in the Champions League, this Tuesday.





Among the other returns in this group, Ansu Fati and Frenkie De Jong are present. On the other hand, Sergio Agüero, released due to a heart problem before half-time against Deportivo Alavés (1-1), is logically absent. For the first in C1 without Ronald Koeman, FC Barcelona will have to win in Ukraine in order to hope to qualify for the round of 16.

