Palhinha would be one of the “priorities” of PSG in the middle

Even if Paris Saint-Germain now have a rather supplied midfielder, the idea of ​​improving it still exists. Notably because it is not always fully convincing, in addition to a rather advanced age (Idrissa Gueye and Ander Herrera are 32 years old). This Monday, O Jogo advance as well as Paris targets in particular João Palhinha, midfielder of 26 years of Sporting Sporting, to replace Danilo Pereira (30 years).

The Portuguese newspaper even claims that Palhinha is one of the ” priorities ” of PSG for this position, which is not impossible. But we necessarily remain cautious since there are no certainties. The 26-year-old midfielder has managed to make a place for himself in the selection with Portugal and has similarities to Danilo from the height of his 1m90. He can also play in central defense.





It is at least possible that he is one of the tracks, except that this is not enough to be sure that there will be an offer, while the media mentions a release clause up to 60 million euros. It is not an impossible sum to reach, but it is not an invitation to transfer either. Especially since there are for the moment several high-level midfielders at the end of the contract next summer.