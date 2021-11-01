Paris: familiar with unexplored summits since September 2000

(CercleFinance.com) – The Paris stock exchange posted an increase of more than 1% this morning and crossed 6900 points, towards the historic peak of 6922 points reached in September 2000. With more than 500 ME traded at 10:15 am, volumes are expanded, especially for a public holiday.

It must be said that the month of October ended on a positive note, with a return to form of European indices, in the wake of Wall Street.

In addition, the results of companies presented in the United States exceeded expectations, in particular thanks to the oil companies, the first beneficiaries of the rise in energy prices.

Today, investors will take notice of the UK Manufacturing PMI, then the US Manufacturing PMIs and ISMs (one hour ahead of the regular calendar due to the switch to winter time).

Also in the United States, the week will be marked in particular by the publication of the PMI and ISM indices for services, the monthly employment report, and above all by the meeting of the Fed’s monetary policy committee (FOMC).

‘The FOMC is expected to announce the gradual reduction in its asset purchases. We expect the Fed chairman to adopt a balanced communication strategy by reaffirming ‘dovish’ forward guidance on rates, ‘says La Française AM.





On this side of the Atlantic, in the coming days, in addition to the PMI indices, the unemployment rate and retail sales in the euro zone, as well as industrial production in France and Germany are expected.

The week will also see the results season continue, with for example those of the American groups Dupont, Pfizer, Amgen and Qualcomm, or of Europeans Ryanair, Adecco, BP, Lufthansa, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Post, ING and Société Générale.

In the meantime, as the COP26 opens, the food distribution giant Carrefour announces a carbon neutrality objective by 2040, by reducing as much as possible the emissions of its activities at the source.

Valneva indicates that the bookkeepers associated with its global offering of 4.5 million new ordinary shares, have fully exercised their over-allotment option to subscribe for 675,000 additional ordinary shares in the form of 337,500 ADS.

URW (Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield) announces that it has signed a partnership agreement with AXA IM Alts, acting on behalf of its investor clients, for the construction of the Tour Triangle, south-west of Paris.