Pascal Obispo makes moving confidences on the true story of his new record

This Friday, October 29, the public will have the pleasure of discovering Pascal Obispo’s new album. Very beautiful, brand new, this one is entitled ” France“. Thanks to him, we learn more about the singer. He gives himself completely and on a sensitive subject. In particular on his fear of death and on his recent way of approaching life. In any case, that’s what inspired his last record.

Pascal Obispo, the successful singer of the 90s

Pascal Obispo is already fifty-six years old and has a great career behind him. His talent is well established now. This author, composer, singer found success in 1992 with the song More than anything. At the same time, he collaborates with many artists and accumulates successes. For example, we can cite Florent Pagny, Johnny Hallyday, Garou, Zazie, Marc Lavoine, Natasha St-Pier, Patricia Kaas or the musical The ten Commandments. In addition, Pascal Obispo has his heart set on his shoulders. Indeed, he has often used his notoriety to help humanitarian associations, such as the Restos du Cœur. He is also involved in the fight against AIDS.

Beside his musical career, he also tested the red armchairs of The Voice on TF1. In fact, in the fall of 2017, he joined the members of the jury for season 7 to replace his artist colleague Mr. Pokora. He will take a break from the singing competition, as he becomes the godfather of the Telethon on the chain France 2 in 2018. In 2020, he returns to buzz and will be alongside Marc Lavoine, Lara Fabian and Amel Bent for season 9 of The Voice.

The singer pays tribute to France Gall

As you know, the famous singer France Gall passed away in 2018. Pascal Obispo has always wanted to pay tribute to her with a musical declaration. But he has not yet been able to achieve it as he wanted. Thus, his last album was the perfect opportunity to do so and to be able to express himself on the subject. Pascal Obispo started working on this creation since 1997! Yes, you read that right ! For years, the artist fed the collection with songs that revolved around singer France Gall. This allowed him to reflect and put into perspective the death. In fact, last January, he caught Covid-19 and his temper has changed dramatically since then.





Pascal Obispo is more than proud of his new creation. Fans who were impatiently awaiting its launch will finally be able to listen to it and react. We have no doubt that success will be there, as so often. The artist confided in the journalists of the Parisian. He admits that he fought hard and fought against his extreme fear of death. ” It is something that haunts us the death. That’s why I threw myself headlong into this album. », He says.

A kind of therapy for his phobia …

It’s not just a fear. It’s more than that, it’s a real phobia of death and the end of life. But with the hard work he put into this album, he managed to evolve and overcome it. So while paying homage to France Gall, he also expressed his deep fear and healed himself in the process. His latest album represents a kind of therapy for him. Even if it is always very difficult to live with the death of loved ones. “Several songs on the album have a connection with the loss of loved ones. The unacceptable is a term that Michel berger (husband of France Gall) had employed in his first autobiography about death. It was difficult to make a festive record for France Gall.”, He explains.

Pascal Obispo offers us a very touching album which once again shows his great sensitivity. Fans will certainly be moved and find solace and support because of him.

Immense joy and intense emotion: The physical FRANCE album is available! 🎶🎧🎹

